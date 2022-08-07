Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,313 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 833,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,176 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 642,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,867 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $623.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. TheStreet cut Old Second Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

