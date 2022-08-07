Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 487 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after buying an additional 446,081 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,190,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after buying an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,138,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,522,000 after buying an additional 163,928 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,054,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,496,000 after buying an additional 124,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period.

PCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of PCRX opened at $58.89 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.34). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

