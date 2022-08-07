Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,252 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

PBI stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $561.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

