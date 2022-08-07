SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 95.19% and a net margin of 18.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C acquired 300,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 815.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

