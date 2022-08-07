Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.81

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.81 and last traded at $66.77, with a volume of 2303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,117,634 shares in the company, valued at $251,958,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,117,634 shares in the company, valued at $251,958,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,728. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Stories

