SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Stock Position Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,917 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 27.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 172.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 310,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 17.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $716.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $361.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

