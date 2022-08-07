Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $150.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $112.66 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $186.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

