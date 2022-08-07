SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLR Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.79.

SLR Investment stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $814.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 780.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 76.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

