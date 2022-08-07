Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.28%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.