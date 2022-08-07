SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,182,000 after buying an additional 153,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,126,000 after buying an additional 669,909 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6,144.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,520,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,215,000 after buying an additional 2,479,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after purchasing an additional 248,360 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $53.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

