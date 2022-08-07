State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Western Digital worth $19,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.