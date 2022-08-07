State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,449 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 792,133 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4,167.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 352,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,073.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,311,000 after purchasing an additional 334,332 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $64.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

