StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.57. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 120,865 shares.

GASS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC increased its position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) by 167.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095,677 shares during the quarter. StealthGas makes up 3.5% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Towerview LLC owned about 8.84% of StealthGas worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

