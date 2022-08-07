Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,588.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $5,522,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 930.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 869,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 785,482 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

