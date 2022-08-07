Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,090 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PROG were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in PROG by 20.2% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in PROG by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 265,342 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in PROG by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 530,587 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PROG

In other PROG news, insider Curtis Linn Doman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PROG news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Trading Up 4.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE PRG opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

