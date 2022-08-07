Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,772.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 4.38%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

