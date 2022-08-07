Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 2,500 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 225,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.47 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 126.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSEC. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

