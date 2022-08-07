Stephens Inc. AR Takes $171,000 Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 26.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on OWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 3.2 %

OWL opened at $12.31 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,402,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,073,166.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 606,516 shares of company stock worth $6,839,063. Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

