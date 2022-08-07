Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $400.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $370.01 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.54 and its 200 day moving average is $312.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

