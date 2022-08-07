STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.01

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €36.01 ($37.12) and traded as high as €39.28 ($40.49). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €38.65 ($39.85), with a volume of 1,541,182 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($49.48) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($49.48) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €38.00 ($39.18) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.97.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.