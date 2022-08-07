StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
CTG stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
