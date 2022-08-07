StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

CTG stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Computer Task Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

