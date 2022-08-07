StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.94. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.42.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.