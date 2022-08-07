StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.94. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 318,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.