StockNews.com Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

