StockNews.com Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,614,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,820,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,842,000 after buying an additional 159,677 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

