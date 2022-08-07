StockNews.com Lowers Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Shares of TRC opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $411.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 10.6% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the first quarter worth $46,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the first quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Stories

