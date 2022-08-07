StockNews.com Lowers Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Tejon Ranch Stock Performance
Shares of TRC opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $411.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.58.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Featured Stories
