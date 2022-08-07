StockNews.com Lowers Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

NYSE TSQ opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $155.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.64. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.96 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 60.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 880,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 84,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

