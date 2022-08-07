StockNews.com Upgrades Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to “Hold”

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.38.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,769,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $3,271,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.