Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 4,637 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $2,381,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $7,490,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 39,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 41,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

