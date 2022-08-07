Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

