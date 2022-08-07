Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $28,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.70.

SNPS stock opened at $374.29 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

