Tattooed Chef (TTCF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Tattooed Chef has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. On average, analysts expect Tattooed Chef to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

TTCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

