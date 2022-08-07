TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 997 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $2,381,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $7,490,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 39,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 41,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

AAPL opened at $165.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.