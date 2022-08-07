TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $133.14 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.