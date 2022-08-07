Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $780,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

