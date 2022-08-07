Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target to $8.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Torrid stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid in the first quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Torrid by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

