Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TEX. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Terex Stock Down 1.1 %

TEX stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,041 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 486,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 110.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 437,319 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

