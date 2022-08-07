Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group Price Performance

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.82. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

