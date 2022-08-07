Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thales in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Thales from €110.00 ($113.40) to €137.00 ($141.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thales from €145.00 ($149.48) to €150.00 ($154.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Thales Stock Performance
Shares of Thales stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Thales has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.
Thales Cuts Dividend
About Thales
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thales (THLLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.