Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thales in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Thales from €110.00 ($113.40) to €137.00 ($141.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thales from €145.00 ($149.48) to €150.00 ($154.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Thales Stock Performance

Shares of Thales stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Thales has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

Thales Cuts Dividend

About Thales

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

(Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Featured Articles

