The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CFO Sells $500,996.28 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $84.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

