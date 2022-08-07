The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $258.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $318.00 to $258.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $383.29.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $375.87 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $697.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,526 shares of company stock valued at $533,607. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,298,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Articles

