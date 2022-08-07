The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $80.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTCH. Loop Capital began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.58.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Match Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

