The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.8% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 63,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $334.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

