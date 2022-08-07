The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Capital Square LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $309.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.38. The company has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

