The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.93.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

