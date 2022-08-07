The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 744,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $24,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

