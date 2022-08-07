The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 620.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,089 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 132.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

