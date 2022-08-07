Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Down 7.7% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 9,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,868,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Theravance Biopharma Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $663.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.69.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
Recommended Stories
