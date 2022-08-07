Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Down 7.7% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 9,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,868,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 130.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,326,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 751,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 632,582 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 456,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $663.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

