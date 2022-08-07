Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Down 7.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 9,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,868,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.
TBPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.
Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 7.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $663.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30.
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
