Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Down 7.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 9,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,868,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,326,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after buying an additional 751,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after buying an additional 632,582 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 456,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $663.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

