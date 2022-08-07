TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zelman & Associates

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $196.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.74. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that TopBuild will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,963,000 after acquiring an additional 271,770 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

