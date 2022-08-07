Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.13.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

TT stock opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.00. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after acquiring an additional 69,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $578,209,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

